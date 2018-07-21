Real Madrid unveil Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid have unveiled 18-year-old Brazilian sensation Vinicius Junior as their new 38.7 million pound signing at the Bernabeu Stadium.

The teenager, who plays either as a forward or a winger, joins Los Blancos from Flamengo after the deal was agreed 12 months ago.

At the unveiling, Real president Florentino Perez said: “He’s a player who is already considered one of the great hopes of Brazilian and world football.”

In 37 league appearances for his former side, the starlet scored seven goals. In addition, he played a significant role in O mais querido do Brasil’s rise to the top of Brazil’s Serie A, scoring six times and bagging three assists.

Presented on the pitch alongside Brazilian legend Ronaldo, who scored 104 goals in 177 matches for Madrid between 2002 and 2007, he said: “This is the best opportunity a football player could have.

“I’m honoured to have reached the pinnacle in football, Real Madrid, at only 18 years of age.”

Nonetheless, while the transfer fee paid is a record for a player of 18, it falls well short of the 166 million pound mark paid by Paris Saint-Germain to land the services of 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe from Monaco.