Rodri: Atletico have the best squad in Spain

Atletico Madrid has the best squad in La Liga and can compete for every title, according to the Rojiblancos’ new signing Rodrigo Hernandez.

The 22-year-old, known as Rodri, was an Atletico youth player back in 2013 but was allowed to leave to join Villarreal, after Atleti decided he was too small.

📽 🔴⚪🔴 We lived an emotional day welcoming you back home, Rodrigo!😊🏧 #AúpaAtleti #BienvenidoRodrigo pic.twitter.com/xrfQHrLVRV — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) July 20, 2018

However, he has now returned to his boyhood club and is looking forward to playing alongside the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Thomas Lemar, and Diego Costa.

“The club has grown a lot in the five years since I left,” he said. “Atletico aspire to win everything these days.

“This club has become one of the five or six best in Europe. We go for everything, and for me, this is the best squad in La Liga and we will enjoy all the competitions.”