Perez says Real will sign ‘new, incredible players’

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez says the club’s fans should expect some exciting new signings, following the unveiling of Alvaro Odriozola.

With Cristiano Ronaldo having left the Spanish giants for Juventus, there is an opening in attack for Real.

Odriozola: It’s a dream come true

And after welcoming 22-year-old Spain international Odriozola from Real Sociedad for a reported 30 million euro deal, Perez more than hinted at a raft of potential new signings.

He told the club’s official website: “We are aware of the expectations this team faces every season.

“We’re Real Madrid and we always want more. This is a winning team with amazing players.

“We have an amazing squad that will be reinforced with new, incredible players.”

Eden Hazard and Kylian Mbappe are just two of the high-profile players linked to Real.

Perez added: “We’re experiencing one of the best periods in our history and, for another season, we face the challenge of remaining loyal to our identity. We’re not going to rest in our search for success.

“We always want more. Each title is the first step in the search for new victories. That is why the future must be strengthened.”