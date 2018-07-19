Odriozola: It’s a dream come true

Alvaro Odriozola says there was no way he could turn down an offer from Real Madrid at his unveiling with the Primera Division giants.

CLICK HERE for Transfer Buzz news and updates

The 22-year-old Spain international joined the club from Real Sociedad for a reported 30 million euro deal.

A highly-coveted right back, Odriozola revealed it was his dream to move to Madrid, following a successful season with Sociedad.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “The dream of every football player is to be successful at Real Madrid and I’m going to fight to make it happen.

“Today I’m fulfilling a dream and I couldn’t be happier to have signed for the biggest club in the world and in history. It’s something indescribable. Something that happens once in a lifetime and I’m very happy to be here. I want to enjoy every moment and nothing else.

💙👍 @alvaroodriozola underwent his medical at the Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital. @SomosSanitas pic.twitter.com/nKHb1ckkVM — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) July 18, 2018

“I want to grow as a player and as a person, as well as aspire to win every possible title. I would like to triumph at Real Madrid, which is the dream of every football player, and I will fight to make that dream come true”.

Odriozola, who was part of his country’s team at the World Cup in Russia, added that it was a great experience.

“I’m eternally grateful to him for giving me the opportunity to play at a World Cup and I’m very happy that he’s my coach.

“I’ve been with him this morning and he’s conveyed to me that I am going to have all the confidence in the world, that I have to give my best and that it’s a big club, with extremely high demands, which is why half measures are not worth it. He’s a specialist in transmitting his message to the group.”