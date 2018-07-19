No offers for Atletico’s Oblak

Atletico Madrid are confident of retaining the services of highly-prized goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

The 25-year-old shotstopper was a reported target for a number of top European sides before the World Cup in Russia but according to president Enrique Cerezo, no offers have been forthcoming.

The Slovenian international, who joined Atletico in 2014 from Benfica, has been integral to the Spanish club’s successes in recent years and has a reported €100m release clause.

Speaking to Onda Cero radio, Cerezo said: “Nobody has approached us for him (Oblak).

“We have his situation tied down and we are confident he will form an important part of our team for many years to come.”

When quizzed about potential new signings, Cerezo added: “New signings? We will unveil Rodri on Thursday then (Thomas) Lemar on Friday, and we are working on more deals.

“We are receptive to possible deals and strengthening our squad.”

Atletico revealed the addition of midfielder Lemar from Monaco on 18 June 2018 after Rodri made his return to the club from Villarreal in May.