Marcelino signs new deal at Valencia

Valencia manager Marcelino has penned a contract extension that will keep him at the Spanish outfit until 2020.

CLICK HERE for Transfer Buzz news and updates

Marcelino has worked wonders at Los Che since taking over at the start of the 2017/18 season. When he took the reins, Valencia was in turmoil, having finished 11th and 12th in La Liga in the previous two campaigns.

However, the former Villarreal boss turned Valencia around within 12 months by leading them to a fourth-place finish which secured them a spot in the UEFA Champions League.

✍️💺🦇 Club Statement | Marcelino García Toral https://t.co/QLqBaBxGH6 — Valencia CF English (@valenciacf_en) July 18, 2018

“Valencia CF has this Wednesday reached a total agreement with Marcelino Garcia Toral for the one-year extension until June 30, 2020 of his contract as first-team manager,” a club statement read.

Marcelino made a name for himself at Villarreal in 2013 when he helped them win promotion back into the top-flight before leading them to a Europa League semi-final in 2016.