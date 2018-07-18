Lopetegui: Knowing Real Madrid gives me a head start

New Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui has claimed that his prior experience at the club will come in handy, as he knows what is expected of him at the Bernabeu.

Lopetegui agreed to join Real Madrid following the shock departure of triple-Champions League winning coach Zinedine Zidane, leading to his sacking as Spain coach just a day before the World Cup.

The former goalkeeper has already represented the club as a player and as coach of Real Madrid Castilla. He believes that the experience he has gained will stand him in good stead.

“Without any doubt, it is an advantage to know the club, the essence, the ‘Madridismo’ [Madrid fans] and what the fans want and demand,” Lopetegui told the club’s official website.

“Because, apart from winning, there’s a code demanded that is always present and important. That is the pride of Real Madrid.

“The coaches cannot be alien to that reality. You have to feel it, because there are many cases of people who have been around for many years, they have felt it and transmitted it. I do not have any doubt [that I will be the same].”

Having taken charge of La Roja after being sacked by FC Porto in 2016, Lopetegui won nine and drew one of his 10 FIFA World Cup qualifiers while in charge. He endured a difficult time in Portugal, but will be hoping to carry his momentum from his successful stint in charge of Spain’s national team over to its most successful club.