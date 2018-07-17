Sevilla name their price for N’Zonzi

Sevilla have warned potential suitors that 2018 World Cup winner Steven N’Zonzi will not be sold for anything less than the fee stipulated in his buyout clause.

The 29-year-old defensive midfielder helped France win the title in Russia and came on as an early second-half substitute on Sunday as Les Blues beat Croatia 4-2 in the final.

N’Zonzi has been linked with a move to Arsenal which would reunite him with former Los Rojiblancos head coach Unai Emery, while Barcelona are also credited with an interest.

The Frenchman was part of Emery’s Europa League-winning team in 2015/16 and made 42 appearances across all competitions for the Andalusians last term.

Sevilla director of football Joaquin Caparros says any interested parties must follow the example of Barca, who acquired the signature of Clement Lenglet earlier this month after meeting his buyout clause.

“Steven has two years remaining on his contract,” Caparros told Cadena Ser. “We have texted each other during the World Cup and I have congratulated him on his achievements with France, of course.

“We have not received any offers for him and I will say the same to any clubs who may be interested as what we said with Lenglet – he has a buyout clause, and it’s €40m.”