Real: No intention of signing Neymar

Real Madrid have issued a statement to deny they are interested in bringing Neymar back to La Liga, despite speculation over their interest in the Brazilian.

Neymar has repeatedly been linked with a move back to La Liga, with reports earlier this week suggesting that Real had made a £275million bid for the forward.

Despite the 26-year-old only joining Paris St-Germain in a world record £200m move from Barcelona last summer, there has been talk that he is unhappy in France.

However, Real – who denied interest in PSG frontman Kylian Mbappe earlier this month – have made their intentions clear regarding Neymar.

“Real Madrid wish to clarify that the club has no intention of making any offer for the player,” said a club statement.

“The two clubs enjoy an excellent relationship and, as such, if Real Madrid were at any stage to consider securing the services of a PSG player, they would approach the club in the first instance.”