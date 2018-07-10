Arthur unveiled by Barca

Arthur has officially been announced as a Barcelona player after he signed a six-year contract with the Spanish club.

The highly 21-year-old joins Barca from Brazilian side Gremio and has a massive buyout clause of 400 million Euros.

A former Brazil under 17 and under 20 international, Arthur began his career at Goias Esporte Clube before moving to Gremio in 2015.

A deal for the player was agreed to in March already, but could only be completed this week.

Which emoji would you use for @arthurmeloreal?

🇧🇷 👍 ⚽️ 🔥 😎 ❤️ 👍 🔝 ✅ 👀 pic.twitter.com/NutUsPGGD4 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 9, 2018

Barcelona released a statement to announce the player’s arrival: “FC Barcelona and Gremio de Porto Alegre have agreed on the transfer of the player Arthur Henrique Ramos de Oliveira Melo, following the agreement the two clubs reached in March. The agreement will see the Brazilian player immediately join the squad.

“The cost of the transfer is off €31 million with €9 million in variables. The player will sign a contract with the Club for the following six seasons, until the end of the 2023/24 campaign; his buyout clause is to be set at €400 million.”

Arthur won both the Copa do Brasil and the Copa Libertadores at Gremio.

The statement continued: “One of his virtues is his ability to get open, which makes him a dangerous right-footed threat near the penalty area. At 172 cm tall (5 ft 8 in), Arthur also stands for his skill at protecting the ball and his eagerness to play vertically up the field.”