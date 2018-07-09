Report: PSG submit massive offer for Coutinho

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly made a 270 million euro bid for Philippe Coutinho in an attempt to lure him away from Spanish giants Barcelona.

Barca signed the Brazil international during the January transfer window for 142 million pounds from Liverpool, but the Catalans now have an opportunity to make a huge profit on the star.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Parisians have not contacted Blaugrana management directly, but instead submitted their offer to a representative of Coutinho.

PSG's first day of training on the pitch! 😍⚽️ pic.twitter.com/sF3ia36YcD — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) 5 July 2018

However, the publication further reports that the champions of Spain would only allow him to leave should PSG meet his 400 million euro release clause.

Since joining Ernesto Valverde’s side, the 26-year-old has made 22 appearances in all competitions while scoring 10 goals and contributing six assists.

Coutinho is currently on vacation following the Selecao’s elimination from the World Cup in Russia at the hands of Belgium in the quarter-finals.

Following the exit, he told SporTV that criticism of the team is expected, saying: “We wanted to go all the way to the final but we’ve given our best shot. Everyone gave everything.

“I’m sure will be beaten up by criticism from all sides. Life goes on, that’s football. You win and you lose. We’re sad because we wanted to win badly, like all Brazil. Unfortunately, we couldn’t.”