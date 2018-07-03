Real hit out at false Neymar reports

Real Madrid has felt the need to release a statement to deny reports that they have completed a deal for Brazil’s Neymar.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker was on target for his country in their last 16 2-0 victory over Mexico on Monday.

The future of the 26-year-old former Santos and Barcelona striker has been dragging on for months now, but Real have moved to dispel the most recent notion that he was heading to the Bernabeu.

The statement from the Spanish club read: “In light of information broadcast tonight by TVE regarding an alleged Real Madrid offer to PSG and their player Neymar, Real Madrid C. F. wishes to state that this information is absolutely untrue. Real Madrid has made no offer of any kind to PSG or the player.

“Real Madrid are surprised that the Spanish public television network would choose to broadcast entirely false information without anyone from the outlet having first contacted any of the parties concerned to corroborate the supposed information, which would have been quite easily discredited.”