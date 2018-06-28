Costa knew Griezmann would stay at Atletico

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa says he was confident that teammate Antoine Griezmann would sign a new contract because he identifies with the club.

Griezmann has been consistently linked with a move to La Liga rivals Barcelona, but opted to stay in Madrid and signed a new five-year contract at the Rojiblancos to show his commitment.

“I haven’t seen the documentary, but I knew what was the end. When it takes so long to make a decision it’s because he was going to stay,” Costa told Onda Cero.

“I knew that he identified very much with the fans, with the people, with us. I was delighted.”

Costa then joked: “The b****** will have received good money.”

Asked if he now felt compelled to also request an improved deal, Costa added: “If he is going to charge whatever, I don’t have to be envious. I have what I have and it’s not necessary to knock on the door.

“What I have to do is score goals, enjoy.”

Both Griezmann and Costa are currently on international duty at the World Cup in Russia, with France and Spain respectively.