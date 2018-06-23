Real snap up Ukraine keeper

Real Madrid has announced the signing of highly-rated teenage goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

The 19-year-old Ukraine international joins the club from FC Zorya Luhansk on a six-year deal.

A reported fee of 14million Euros is being spoken of, although neither club has revealed the cost for the player.

A former Dnipro shot-stopper, Lunin has already played over 50 times in the top-flight of Ukrainian football while also making two senior national team appearances for his country.

A statement from FC Zorya read: “We thank Andriy Lunin for his efforts for Zorya.

“We wish with dignity to accept the challenge of fate and eventually he can become the main goalkeeper of one of the best clubs in the world.

“Thank you, Andriy! Good luck in the new club!”