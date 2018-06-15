Ronaldo handed two-year suspended prison sentence

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly accepted a two-year suspended prison sentence and a fine of 18.8 million Euros in order to settle his tax fraud case.

The Real Madrid star denied allegations of tax evasion when he appeared in court last year, but according to El Mundo, he has reached an agreement with the Spanish tax authorities.

Ronaldo, who is currently on duty with Portugal at the 2018 Russia World Cup, was reportedly initially ordered to pay the full amount up front, but an agreement has apparently been reached for him to pay just 5.7 million Euros.

Ronaldo is set to avoid spending time behind bars for the moment at least, as Spanish law permits first-time offenders to serve sentences for non-violent crimes on probation.

The agreement reportedly has yet to officially be signed, but once it is, the case will finally come to a close.

At the age of 33, Ronaldo has already enjoyed one of the most illustrious careers in football history. The former Manchester United winger has won five Ballon d’Or titles, which is a joint record, shared with Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.

Astonishingly, Messi has also been in hot water for tax fraud, picking up a 21-month sentence, which was later reduced to a fine.