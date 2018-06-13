Atletico, Monaco reach agreement over Lemar

Atletico Madrid has confirmed that they have reached a preliminary agreement with Monaco over the transfer of Thomas Lemar.

Lemar, who is in the France squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, has been a target of several European top clubs, but Atletico look to have finally won the race for his signature.

Reports have suggested that Atletico have identified Lemar as the replacement for star forward and in demand Antoine Griezmann, who has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona.

Griezmann has said he has already made a decision on his future, but will not go public about it as yet.

A statement from the Spanish side read: “Atletico de Madrid and AS Monaco has achieved a preliminary agreement over the transfer of Thomas Lemar to our club.

“Over the next days, both clubs will work to close the agreement for the definitive transfer.”