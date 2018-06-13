Agent: Real Madrid have signed Santos star Goes

Real Madrid have snapped up Santos teenager Rodrygo Goes ahead of Liverpool, PSG, and Barcelona, according to the player’s agent Nick Arcuri.

Goes’ agent has revealed that Los Merengues will welcome the 17-year-old to their club in June next year, following the 2018/19 season. Players from Brazil are not allowed to sign for a foreign club before the age of 18.

The UEFA Champions League winners are reportedly coughing up 45 million euros to bring the promising young striker to Spain, where arch-rivals Barcelona were also in the hunt.

Arcuri told Esporte Interativo: “We had offers from Liverpool, PSG, Barcelona, but they did not reach what Santos asked for.

“Fifteen days ago, Madrid came behind me, they met with the president and made their proposal, reaching the value that Santos always wanted.

“Last week, the player did his medical exams with a Spaniard after Santos gave the green light. The agreement is that he stays [at Santos] until June 30, 2019.”