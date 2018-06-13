Griezmann: I’ve made up my mind

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann said on Tuesday he has made a final decision on his future but refused to say where he will be playing next season.

Griezmann, a target for Manchester United last year, has been linked with a move to Barcelona after a successful season that saw him score 29 goals in 49 games and pick up the Europa League title.

The 27-year-old France striker called a press conference, but surprisingly refused to confirm whether he will move or stay in the Spanish capital.

“Today is not the day to talk about my future,” he told reporters. “Yes, I have already made a decision about my future. But I’m not going to speak about it today.

“It’s not the time or the place.”

Griezmann had hinted that he would sort out his future before the World Cup, but now it looks like fans will have to wait until afterwards to find out what he has decided.

ESPN reported that those close to Griezmann have urged him to stay at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Griezmann signed a one-year contract extension with Atletico last summer that runs until 2022. The extension doubled his wages from €7m to €14m for last season only while his release clause also increased from €100m to €200m.

However, those figures will return to the previous numbers next month.