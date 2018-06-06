Varane: Zidane a tough act to follow

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane believes it would be a challenge for anyone to replace Zinedine Zidane as manager at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Zidane made an abrupt exit shortly after winning a third consecutive UEFA Champions League trophy last month, stating that he felt Real needed a new voice at the helm.

In his two-and-a-half-year spell, the Frenchman also won La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup, two FIFA Club World Cups and two UEFA Super Cups.

Varane says it will be difficult for any new manager coming into the club, especially considering the high expectations Los Blancos and its supporters have.

“The new coach must be able to evolve in the Madrid context because it’s not easy, it’s a context with a lot of pressure and expectations,” Varane was quoted as saying by FourFourTwo.

“Zidane has done something that it will be difficult to do again. What he has done in two and a half years is extraordinary.

“We’re not going to ask the new coach to win so many trophies in such a short time, but he will have to adapt to Real Madrid.

“There are very good coaches in Europe – the new coach will have to have the character to take up this challenge.”