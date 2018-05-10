Filipe Luis: 100 million for Griezmann is cheap

Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis believes paying 100 million Euros for teammate Antoine Griezmann’s talent would be a great deal for a club.

Griezmann has long been linked with a move to La Liga rivals Barcelona, despite Atleti vehemently denying that any negotiations have taken place, and the Frenchman reportedly has a €100m buyout clause in his contract.

Luis believes if a club opts to meet the buyout clause, they would be getting a world-class player at a very reasonable price.

“Griezmann for €100m is cheap, it’s the truth,” he told a press conference.

“It will not affect him because we are not thinking about it. If he goes, it will be after the [Europa League] final and everyone wants to win it. The other things go after that.

“He is cheap and if he ends it well, it will be even more so. This club has shown many things but it’s not just Griezmann.

“He has been the most decisive player this season but we have helped him to be like he is. We want him to continue but what happens after the final is not connected to this.”

The Rojiblancos will face Marseille in the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday May 16.