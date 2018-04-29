FORWARDS: Possible targets of Real Madrid

In a big club like Real Madrid, success is expected and oftentimes regularly attained.

This year, the Los Blancos see themselves within reach of another UEFA Champions League final appearance as they hold a 2-1 aggregate lead over Bayern Munich in their semi-final clash.

However, their overall campaign may be deemed unsuccessful as they bowed out of the La Liga race and failed to advance to the Copa del Rey.

As a result, there have been many talks on a possible revamp within the club and the names below are the possible forwards that Madrid can try and sign during the summer.

CIRO IMMOBILE – LAZIO

First on the list is the 28-year-ol Ciro Immobile who is having a stellar year in Italy for Lazio.

Arriving in 2016 from Sevilla, the Italian star has been impressive has he has appeared in 86 matches for the club and has resulted in 67 goals and 17 assists.

Arguably entering the peak of his powers, Immobile can be a great addition to the Madrid line-up as he already has had experience playing in La Liga and will need minimal adjustment to life in the Spanish capital.

ANTOINE GRIEZMANN – ATLETICO MADRID

Speaking of having experience in La Liga, Antoine Griezmann is arguably one of the names that have constantly been in conversations among the best players in Spain.

Currently plying his trade with rivalling neighbours Atletico, the 27-year-old has been a threat in the final third of the pitch – scoring 110 goals in 205 appearances for his current club, his scoring prowess has made him a constant target for top European clubs.

However, landing in Real will see him immediately be placed as the top choice up front alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI – BAYERN MUNICH

In looking for a towering forward who can perform alongside great teammates, Madrid should only look at their UEFA Champions League opponents in Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich.

The Polish superstar arrived at Bayern in 2014 and has been consistently performing for the Bavarians. Lewandowski has had impressive games to goal ratio, playing 492 total matches throughout his career, scoring 314 times.

Now at 29 years old, it could be the perfect time for him to move on from Germany and find other challenges in his career. Arriving at the Bernabeau should be the best fit and one that can bring him to the biggest stage in club football.

HARRY KANE – TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Similar to how Madrid picked up Gareth Bale, the Spanish club can try and lure Tottenham Hotspur scoring machine Harry Kane to the Bernabeau.

Despite his impressive play for the club, Tottenham have failed to challenge for the Premier League title and European glory. If Madrid can show the 24-year-old that he can win so many titles by moving to Spain, it can be enough for the Englishman to pack his bags and be on the move.

Kane has enjoyed a great season so far, scoring 26 goals in 33 appearances for Tottenham, his ability to be at the perfect place at the perfect time makes him a great target for Real Madrid midfielders.

MOHAMED SALAH – LIVERPOOL

The only man eclipsing Kane in the Premier League is Liverpool phenom Mohamed Salah.

Currently leading the Reds to a possible berth in the final of the UEFA Champions League, Madrid are undoubtedly keeping a watchful eye on the Egyptian.

He has scored 43 goals in 47 appearances across all competitions for the Reds, and Madrid will likely welcome the speedster if a possible move to the capital is possible.

If Madrid and Liverpool do meet in the European final, this should be the perfect way that the Los Blancos can see just how devastating Salah can be.

NEYMAR – PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

Arguably the name on the top of their priority list, Brazilian star Neymar is heavily expected to move back to the La Liga next season.

Enjoying stellar campaigns with Barcelona, Neymar made a record-breaking move to France but that could only last for one season.

The 26-year-old has had run-ins with other PSG players and the team’s failure to move closer to European glory might be the ticket for Neymar to move elsewhere.

It will surely be an incredible fee to lure Neymar away from PSG, but with Madrid’s deep pockets, it shouldn’t be a surprise that they will be able to pay.