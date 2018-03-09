Preview: Eibar v Real Madrid

Unpredictable Eibar take on improving Real Madrid in Saturday's La Liga clash at Ipurua with both teams looking to improve their league position.

La Liga

10 March 2018

Gameweek 27

Kick-off: 12H00 local time

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Ipurua

Referee: J. Munuera

Assistants: A. Baena, J. Alcoba

Fourth official: J Pena

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Eibar 7 0 1 6

Real Madrid 7 6 1 0

Previous encounter:

Real Madrid 3-0 Eibar 22/10/2017 (La Liga)

Real goalscorers: P. Oliveira (OG) (18'), M. Asensio (28'), Marcelo (82')

Players to watch:

Charles is Eibar's leading goalscorer in 2017/18 despite just six goals to his name. Nonetheless, the well-traveled Brazilian striker does have some goals in his locker and could be the man to watch on Saturday. He won the Segunda Division Pichichi Trophy in 2012/13 with Almeria, and the 33-year-old will no doubt be motivated to produce his best against Los Blancos.

Cristiano Ronaldo has given himself a chance to get back in the race for the Pichichi with a recent spate of prolific form in front of goal. With 16 goals to his name, he still trails leader Lionel Messi by eight. However, the Portugal superstar has proven over the years that he scores goals in bunches, meaning he will fancy his chances against Eibar.

Team form and manager quotes:

Eibar are in solid form in the league and have surprised some in the Spanish top flight by the quality of their performances.

With two wins, a draw and a loss in their last five encounters at home, Jose Luis Mendilibar's side will be seeking an upset against an inconsistent Madrid team.

Mendilibar has called on his players to lift their game as the final third of the campaign approaches, including Chile international Fabian Orellana, who joined the club on loan from Valencia.

Mendilibar told Marca: "I didn't understand so well what he was doing here when he signed, because he thought he had the ability to do well at a club with higher goals."

Meanwhile, Real come into the contest on the back of a morale-boosting victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League. Zinedine Zidane's men are all but out of the title race, however, despite winning four of their last five league games.

Speaking ahead of the match, Zidane said: "We've had difficult moments in La Liga and Copa del Rey, but it's always difficult to maintain the same level while playing every three days.

"You can't always win everything, but we're winning now in La Liga and we have to look ahead to our game with Eibar on Saturday."

Mendilibar reclama a sus jugadores concentración y valentía para afrontar el partido ante el @realmadrid Convocados los 21 jugadores disponibles.

?️https://t.co/GCG21p0eCE

?https://t.co/VHgSwPsrsE pic.twitter.com/kcXdXEgcIh — SD Eibar (@SDEibar) March 9, 2018

Team news:

For Armaginak, Fran Rico and Sergi Enrich are unavailable with injury although the likes of Papakouli Diop and Dani Garcia are likely to feature. Takashi Inui is set to continue on the left wing.

Los Blancos have the luxury of a full-strength squad available with key central midfielder Luka Modric and Toni Kroos set to return to the starting line-up.

Gareth Bale and Isco are set for a return to the team after not starting against PSG in the UEFA Champions League this week.