Espanyol and Barcelona share the spoils

Espanyol kept it tight on Sunday as they held La Liga leaders Barcelona to a hard-fought 1-1 draw at the RCDE Stadium.

Espanyol 1 Barcelona 1

Suarez pokes effort at goal

Coutinho goes close

Moreno heads home

Pique levels late on

⏰ Final whistle in the RCDE Stadium!

Espanyol 1-1 FC Barcelona

⚽ Gerard Moreno/Piqué

??? #EspanyolBarça #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/2uaj2oY4eP — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 4, 2018

Match Summary

Espanyol limited their neighbours to few chances although Philippe Coutinho hit the woodwork in the first half. Leo Baptistao had opportunities but it wasn’t to be for the hosts.

After the interval, Gerard Moreno scored a shock opener before Gerard Pique restored parity from Lionel Messi’s assist.

Match Report

The game opened up with the very little real action although it was Luis Suarez who looked lively in the opening stages. In the 11th minute he met Paco Alcacer’s pass into the area, though his strike on goal was easily collected by Diego Lopez.

Nonetheless, Barca were bossing possession without really threatening in the final third until just after the 20-minute mark. Coutinho picked up the ball in a characteristic position on the edge of the area before his strike hit the frame of goal with the keeper beaten.

With that said, Periquitos were keeping it tight and attempting to counter and in the 26th minute they put together their best attack. When Baptistao stole the ball from Andres Iniesta in midfield, the Brazilian stung the palms of Marc-Andre ter Stegen with a good strike.

The visitors were not their fluent best with Messi on the bench and an effort over the bar from a Suarez set-piece was all they could muster before the break.

After the interval, Espanyol thought they were close to taking the advantage through Baptistao. However, after he rounded Ter Stegen in goal, the forward put the ball into the back of the net but he didn’t manage to keep the ball in play prior to his strike.

Incredibly, in the 66th minute they hit the front through Moreno, who headed home from Sergio Garcia’s cross to stun the Blaugrana. Despite Messi being brought on in the second half, they still were threatening little.

Yet, the Argentine genius once again provided the difference in the 82nd minute when he picked out Pique with a superb delivery from a free-kick to level matters.