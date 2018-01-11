Zidane feels the heat as Madrid flop again

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says he prefers not to think too far ahead after Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with Numancia in the Copa del Rey.

Lucas Vazquez struck twice for Los Blancos, but Guillermo Fernandez equalised for the second-tier visitors.

Although Madrid still advances to the next round 5-2 on aggregate, this is their second draw in a row, leaving Zidane under pressure as Madrid sit fourth in La Liga, 16 points below leaders Barcelona.

“I just go game to game, year to year,” Zidane said. “I cannot think two or three years down the line, as I know how it is here, even having a contract, which means nothing.

“It is not easy for the players who play less. We played a good game. We maybe lacked a bit of gas at the end.”

However, Zidane insists he is “happy with what the players did” after selecting a second-string side without stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, and Luka Modric.

“The pity is the goal before half-time, and also a goal at the end,” Zidane added. “But apart from that we had a good game, and they did what they had to do.

“All the questions, things you think about bad play or whatever, it could be. But we are convinced we will move forward.

“I am happy with those who played. I am satisfied across the two games, and the players are too.”