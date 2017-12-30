Barcelona face €50m fee for Brazilian

Barcelona will have to splash out €50million if they want to sign Brazilian midfielder Arthur.

Earlier this month, Arthur was photographed in talks with Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez and was then forced to deny that he had already agreed a deal with the La Liga leaders.

Barcelona are not alone in tracking the 21-year-old, with Real Madrid, Chelsea and Inter also interested in the rising star for Brazilian club Gremio.

But Gremio vice-president Odorico Roman says the club will not let Arthur leave for anything less than the €50m release clause in his contract.

Grêmio boss Renato has admitted that the club is likely to lose star players for 2018, with young defensive midfielders Arthur and Jailson close to joining Barcelona and Hoffenheim according to Brazilian press. pic.twitter.com/05G4rvA4y2 — BarcelonaBoy (@iBarcelonaBoy) December 29, 2017

“Gremio renewed Arthur’s contract for three years, his clause is €50million and we do not plan to sell for less,” Roman told Cope.

“If Barca come with an offer of 25 or 30 million euros, Arthur will not go for that money.

“From the press, we know that there is also interest from Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid.”