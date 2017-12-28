Sevilla appoint Montella as new head coach

Sevilla have turned to Italian manager Vincenzo Montella after dispensing with Eduardo Berizzo.

Berizzo was sacked by the La Liga outfit last week, despite only returning to work seven days earlier after cancer treatment.

The 43-year-old Montella, who was himself sacked by AC Milan in November, has previously managed Catania, Fiorentina and Sampdoria.

His first test as head coach will be a Copa del Rey last-16 first leg tie against Cadiz on January 3 before facing Real Betis in La Liga, where Sevilla lay fifth.

We’re back in training and Vincenzo Montella already has staff on reconnaissance missions ? Enzo Maresca joined the Chairman and Óscar Arias this evening to watch the First Team in action ➡️ https://t.co/WqY4NpwUQR#vamosmisevilla pic.twitter.com/SFO5HqIzts — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) December 28, 2017

A club statement revealed: “Sevilla and Italian coach Vincenzo Montella have reached an agreement in principle so that he will become coach of the Sevilla first team until June 2019.

“The deal will be completed once Montella’s lawyers have reached an agreement with AC Milan for the terms of departure of the coach from the Rossoneri.

“Once his departure is finalised, Montella will travel to Seville on Friday night to sign his contract with the club. He will lead the team in training on Saturday morning before being formally presented.”