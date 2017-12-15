Rakitic: Neymar loss made us work harder

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic says they have overcome Neymar’s departure to Paris Saint-German with hard work and are reaping the benefits.

Neymar joined PSG in a world-record £200 million deal during the off-season transfer window, and new Barca head coach Ernesto Valverde admitted the transfer did his team some harm.

The Brazil international’s replacement, Ousmane Dembele, ruptured a thigh muscle on his La Liga debut in September, but the Catalan giants just got on with the job.

The league leaders continued their unbeaten start to the campaign with a 2-0 win at Villarreal on Sunday, which maintained the five-point gap to Valencia in second place.

Rakitic insists their impressive run is down to a collective effort, with Neymar’s individualism no longer missed at the Camp Nou.

“He (Neymar) is one of the best players in the world, but sometimes the best players in the world don’t make the best team,” the Croatia international told Sportske Novosti.

“We have overcome his departure with collective work. We have worked as hard as possible and have been able to win.”