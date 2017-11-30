Ayestaran fired by Las Palmas

UD Las Palmas have sacked manager Pako Ayestaran after just two months at the struggling La Liga side.

The 54-year-old former Maccabi Tel Aviv, Santos Laguna and Valencia head coach was brought in to the club as a replacement for Manolo Márquez, who resigned in September after just six league matches.

But following four league defeats and a 3-2 loss to Deportivo La Coruna in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, the club have decided to part ways with Ayestaran.

A statement from the 19th placed side read: “UD Las Palmas has sacked first team trainer Pako Ayestarán, following last night’s defeat against Deportivo de La Coruna in the Spanish Cup.

“Paquito Ortiz and Rafa Cristobal will be taking over team affairs until a new manager has been appointed.

“The club would like to thank the Basque trainer for his work and dedication to the job of running the team since arriving here at the end of September. His support team of David Caneda and Jose Viela, have also had their contracts terminated.

Ayestaran’s record as Las Palmas boss read seven defeats and one draw.

Reports in the Spanish media suggest that Paco Jemez, who recently quit Mexican side Cruz Azul, is in line for the job.