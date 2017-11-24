Preview: Real Madrid v Málaga

Defending La Liga champions Real Madrid will be targeting a comfortable victory when they host relegation-threatened Málaga on Saturday afternoon.

La Liga

Date: 25 November 2017

Match Day 13

Kick-off: 17H15 local time

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

Referee: J. Gil

Assistants: A. Nevado, J. Martinez

Fourth official: G. Conejero

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Real Madrid 34 25 8 1

Málaga 34 1 8 25

Previous encounter:

Málaga 0-2 Real Madrid 21/05/17 (La Liga)

Real Madrid goalscorers: C. Ronaldo (2'), K. Benzema (55')

Players to watch:

Cristiano Ronaldo has rediscovered some form against APOEL in midweek and has now netted 10 goals and provided three assists in all competitions this season.

Málaga have been short on goals this season and will be hoping strikers Diego Rolan and Borja Baston can find their scoring boots at the Bernabeu.

Team form and manager quotes:

Manager Zinedine Zidane's charges come into the clash having demolished APOEL Nicosia 6-0 in their UEFA Champions League group-stage clash on Tuesday, which saw Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema get on the scoresheet after a dry spell.

However, on the domestic front Los Merengues have been struggling to find consistency and are already 10 points behind arch-rivals and league leaders Barcelona, after only 12 games.

Madrid are also six point behind second-placed Valencia and will be determined to get a winning streak going, after drawing 0-0 with Atletico in their last league outing.

Zidane told the press after the win over APOEL: "This was a perfect gameweek for us.

"The important thing was to qualify for the last 16. Keeping a clean sheet, scoring six goals, two for Karim, two for Cristiano, who live for goals. We can all be happy, also the players who play less and got minutes today.

"So we can be satisfied with how the game went. The best thing was how we played, we keep improving, which is important."

Meanwhile, the visitors have found a rare run of form in their last three games, beating Celta de Vigo and Deportivo La Coruna, while losing to Villarreal.

However, the two wins were also Málaga's first wins of the season. They have lost nine of their 12 La Liga fixtures and are in 18th position, still four points below safety.

Málaga manager Michel, who played for Real between 1984 and 1996, told Marca ahead of the game: "I do not feel like a stranger at the Bernabéu, I do not feel strange, it's the feeling of returning home, 70% of the people who go to the Bernabéu have seen me as a player.

"We go to the Bernabéu with the same mentality as in any other field."

Team news:

Real will be without injured trio Luca Zidane, Keylor Navas, and Gareth Bale, while Nacho is sidelined due to suspension.

Málaga are missing Miguel Torres, Federico Ricca, and Zdravko Kuzmanovic to injuries.