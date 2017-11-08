Real Madrid want Neymar to replace Ronaldo

Reports from Spain say that the father of Brazilian megastar Neymar has met with the president of Real Madrid to discuss the possibility of bringing the PSG player back to Spain as a future replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Neymar became the most expensive player in history in the summer when he completed a £198 million move to Paris from Barcelona.

Things have gone well for the 25-year old forward in the French capital so far, Neymar scoring 11 goals in 12 games for the Ligue 1 leaders, although there are fears that he could be tempted to leave if the club fails to win major honours.

Mundo Deportivo reported that Real Madrid Chairman Florentino Perez met recently with Neymar Sr. to discuss a possible return to Spain.

Madrid were Barcelona’s main competitors when the Catalan club signed Neymar in 2013 and according to the report still have hope of one day bringing him to the Bernabeu.

The Spanish giants have begun the search for a long-term replacement for Ronaldo, 32, whose contract runs out in 2021 and are said to be keen on Neymar filling the gap.