Messi happy with Barca life

As well as the disappointment at club level with Barcelona’s first trophyless campaign in six years, Messi suffered defeat with Argentina in the World Cup final and finished runner-up as Cristiano Ronaldo won a second successive Ballon d’Or.

But Messi has come back fighting since the La Liga winter break, scoring 22 goals in just 22 games in all competitions.

He told the club website: “I feel happy. The truth is that I started the season in a different way after what happened to me last season.??

“I had a tough year due to events off the field, injury and my form. But this season I started differently and now I feel good.

“Like I was saying, I was inconsistent last season. I was out for a while due to injury, missing quite a few games.??

“When I came back I didn???t feel right. It was a year that I have tried to quickly forget to try and get back to my best through hard work, smiling and effort, like I always have and now, fortunately, I feel very good.”

Barcelona have the chance of a famous treble this season in La Liga, the Copa del Rey and Champions League with the help of their star player, who insists he is full of positivity.

“You learn from everything. Every year I have tried to take positive from wherever to grow and improve. You grown, learn and improve and I took positives from it even thought it was a poor year on the field.”