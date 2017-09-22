Preview: Girona v Barcelona

La Liga

24 September 2017

Kick-off 01H45 HK time

Venue: Estadi Municipal de Montilivi

Referee: J. Sanchez

Assistants: R. Alonso, J Gallego

Fourth official: I. Munoz

Head-to-head summary:

No previous official encounters

Players to watch:

Girona have only scored three goals in their opening five league games this season, and two of those have come from Cristhian Stuani, both in the 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid. The Uruguayan international spent last season at Middlesbrough but before that he had been a regular, if not prolific scorer for La Liga clubs such as Espanyol, Racing Santander and Levante.

It’s easy to pick out Lionel Messi as Barcelona’s most dangerous player, but with six goals in his last three matches (including four in the 6-1 hammering of Eibar on Tuesday), it’s hard to ignore the legendary Argentina striker. The 30-year-old already has nine league goals in five matches, as well as a further three in cup competitions.

Team form and manager quotes:

Girona come into this match in 15th place on the standings, having won just one game this season, 1-0 at home to Malaga, ahead of two losses, and a 0-0 away draw wth Leganes on Wednesday.

Barca have maximum points from their five games, and sit two points clear of Sevilla in first place.

They smashed Eibar 6-1 last time out, after overcoming Real Betis, Deportivo Alaves, Espanyol and Getafe.

Ahead of the match, Barca coach Ernesto Valverde said: “We’ve been able to rest some players and give minutes to others who needed to play, it’s working well for us. I’m not worried that the side is peaking too soon – I’d be worried if we were playing badly.”

Team news:

Bernardo Espinosa could start for Girona, alongside Cristhian Stuani and Olarenwaju Kayode.

For Barca, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez are all expected to be back in action after missing out last week.