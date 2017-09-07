Inigo not bothered by failed Barca bid

Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez says he knew little about Barcelona’s interest in signing him, and isn’t fussed to have missed out on a move to Camp Nou.

Reports of a potential move emerged during the transfer window, but they fell through early on as Barca focused on recruiting a replacement for Neymar.

Domekako partidun buru ipinitxe buelta lanea!

Vuelta al trabajo con la mente puesta en el partido del domingo! #AupaReala ? ? pic.twitter.com/szKpA1P9vR — Iñigo Martinez (@InigoMartinez) September 4, 2017

“It didn’t reach the stage where I talked to them,” Martinez told Noticias de Guipuzcoa.

“All I heard was noise and it never went further than that, so of course I don’t feel annoyed, in fact it’s quite the opposite.

“La Real is a club where I feel valued and totally comfortable, so I can give them my full focus and continue helping the club progress.

“Why did the move not go through? I don’t know, I was not told anything then and I am not going to try and find out now. I’m now calm, relaxed and focused so we’ll try to have another successful campaign.”

The 26-year-old is now in his seventh season with La Real, and returns to La Liga action against Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday, having missed out on the latest Spain squad.