Barca file Neymar lawsuit

Barcelona have confirmed they are taking legal action against Neymar for a breach of contract in the wake of his acrimonious transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazil international severed ties with Barca earlier this month when PSG paid his £198 million release clause to shatter the world transfer record, ending an unpleasant saga.

Neymar had only recently signed a new contract at the Camp Nou last season tying him to the Blaugrana until 2021, and the lawsuit relates to a loyalty bonus he received at the time.

A statement from the Catalan giants read: “In this lawsuit, the club demands from the player the amount already settled in relation to the renewal premium for a breach of contract; €8.5m in damages; and an additional 10 per cent in arrears.

“The club also asks that Paris Saint-Germain assumes the payment of these amounts in the event that the player is not able to take charge.

“FC Barcelona have put forward these actions in defence of their interests following the unilateral termination of the contract instigated by Neymar Jr, a few months after the signing of his renewal until the year 2021.”

The 25-year-old forward has made a blistering start to his career in Paris, scoring three goals and providing three assists in his first two Ligue 1 outings.