Rodgers: Coutinho to Barca depends on Reds

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers believes that his former club must have the final say on the proposed transfer of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

The Brazilian playmaker is being sought by Barca as a replacement for Neymar, but Rodgers insists that the Reds need not sell.

“He’s always going to have other clubs that will want him but Liverpool don’t have to sell if they don’t want to,” the Celtic manager, who signed Coutinho for the Reds in 2013, told Sky Sports News.

“Philippe Coutinho is a world-class player, but the power and the position is with Liverpool.

“He really enjoys it at Liverpool, he’s got great supporters and a great manager so I’m sure he will be very happy there.”

With Barca having sold Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain for a massive £200m, they have money to throw around, and Sky Sports reports that the Reds have rejected a second bid of £76.8m.

“It’s the market, it’s the current valuation of the players,” Rodgers added. “He’s signed a new deal but time will tell.”