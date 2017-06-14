Sevilla boss hoping to add Nolito

New Sevilla manager Eduardo Berizzo is hoping to add unsettled Manchester City forward Nolito to his squad for the upcoming season.

Nolito is eager to move on this transfer window after a frustrating season at the Etihad Stadium. The Spaniard made only 19 appearances for City in the Premier League.

The 30-year-old has reportedly been in Seville recently to discuss a potential loan move to Berizzo's side. The pair worked together previously at Celta de Vigo.

"We have a good team and we are aiming to make it even greater," said Berizzo, according to Football Espana.

"I like Nolito very much because I know him well. He has great quality and is very good in attack."