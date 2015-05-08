Gaya extends Valencia deal

The 19-year-old is regarded as one of the top young full-backs in Europe and has been linked with a move to Real Madrid after an impressive season.

But, on the eve of Valencia???s trip to the Bernabeu on Saturday, the 19-year-old has committed his long-term future to Los Che by penning a new contract, with reports claiming the deal raises??his buyout clause from a previous 18m euros to a new level of 50m euros.??

???I am very happy and proud to extend my deal with Valencia,??? Gaya told the club???s website. ???It’s what I wanted from the beginning and in the end things have turned out as both parties wanted.

???We???ve both emerged as winners from this and it is another dream come true. It was very exciting to debut in the Primera Division with Valencia, and now I have signed on for five more years.

???I want to thank the club for this renewal. May 25 is my birthday and there is no better early gift. Now we have a game against Real Madrid, which is always difficult, but we have our strengths and we will be going there to win.”

Valencia???s general sporting manager Francisco Rufete added: “Congratulations to the fans. He is a homegrown player who is performing at a world-class level. He wanted to stay with us and we should be grateful to the fans, because we are going to have a homegrown talent here for many years.

???Each negotiation process has its moments. It is a day of great joy for the club, for the fans and for our academy model.???