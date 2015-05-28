‘Suarez is FIFA victim’

Barcelona forward Suarez, then of Liverpool, was punished after he was found guilty of biting Italy???s Giorgio Chiellini during a group phase game at last summer???s World Cup finals in Brazil.

The former Ajax player had previously been suspended for eight games in April 2013 for biting Chelsea???s Branislav Ivanovic during a match at Anfield.

Sanctions against Suarez dictated he wasn???t allowed to play for his new Spanish side until October but he managed to score 24 goals for the Nou Camp team this season.

His ban from international football ??? nine games long in total ??? still has to run in full and that means he is currently scheduled to miss this summer???s Copa America.

Uruguay are the defending champions ahead of the tournament in Chile having won the 2011 event, with Suarez scoring four goals including the opener in their 3-0 final win against Paraguay.

It would clearly boost their hopes of a record 16tth title if they were able to include the 28-year-old in their squad.

The Uruguayan Professional Footballers??? Mutual Association believes he has a case to have his ban quashed in light of dramatic developments in Switzerland this week.

Ahead of FIFA???s congress, which opened today in Zurich, seven senior officials were arrested on corruption charges.

One of them was Eugenio Figueredo, a former president of the Uruguayan Football Association and CONMEBOL, the South American Football Confederation.

Speaking on their official Twitter account @mutual_uru, the Uruguayan players??? body insisted Suarez had been a victim of such alleged conduct.

They said: ???If Luis Suarez agrees, we will request the end of his suspension on grounds that he was suspended by an organisation suspected of corruption. He was without a doubt the victim of this ALLEGED corruption.???