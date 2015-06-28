Turan: Agent talking to clubs

The Turkey international looks set to move on this summer after his representative Ahmet Bulut told Spanish sports newspaper AS that he wants to leave the Vicente Calderon.

Bulut also claimed that the player wanted to play in the Premier League and said they were in talks with three teams who are ???the best in England and in European football???.

Turan has since appeared to confirm that he is on his way out of Atletico, telling followers on his official Twitter page: ???The transfer rumors (sic) are not entirely correct. My agent is currently in touch with 3-4 clubs. I will update you all if a deal is made.???

Previously Bulut told AS: ???His intention is to leave Spain this summer. His will is to leave and to play in the Premier League, that is the path he would like to take to continue his career.

???We are currently in talks with three teams but I cannot reveal the names of the clubs. However, I can tell you that they are the best in England and in European football.”

The British press have linked Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal with Turan in recent years, and Bulut claims the 28-year-old is also wanted by Italian giants AC Milan and French champions Paris St Germain.

“It’s true that Milan and PSG are two of the six teams that are interested in him,” he said. “But the Italian team is not among our options because they will not play in the Champions League next season.

“PSG is a possibility although Arda always has the desire to play in England.”

Turan joined Atletico Madrid from Galatasary in 2011 for ??8.5m and has won the Copa del Rey and La Liga in a four-year spell in the Spanish capital.??