Stoke target Konoplyanka set for Sevilla

But the club have also stated they have not yet reached a full settlement with his former club.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a superb season for Ukraine Premier League’s third-place finishers, starring in their journey to the Europa League final, where they were beaten by Sevilla.

La Liga’s fifth-placed finishers announced last week they were ready to move on from Konoplyanka after the player missed the deadline by which to agree to a deal, but on Thursday night the club revealed they were closing on a deal.

A statement on their website read: “Sevilla FC have reached an agreement with the Ukrainian international Yevhen Konoplyanka, at the expense of passing the medical examination and that the final agreement with the Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk is closed.”

Konoplyanka was out of contract, but due to the nature of his agreement with Dnipro, the club have been due compensation for his transfer.

Konoplyanka had been chased for much of the summer by Stoke, who are now hoping to sign??Xherdan Shaqiri from Inter Milan instead, while Tottenham, Liverpool and West Ham have all reportedly attempted to sign him on various occasions in recent seasons.