Watford sign right-back Nyom

The 27-year-old right-back, who was born in France, moves from Italian side Udinese and will join up with Quique Sanchez Flores’ squad at their pre-season training camp in Germany.

He signed for the Serie A side in 2009 but never made an appearance for them, having spent the last six seasons on loan at Spanish side Granada where he helped the club secure promotion to La Liga in 2010.

Nyom signed a new contract with Udinese in 2013 but continued playing for Granada.

He has represented Cameroon 11 times, including at the 2014 World Cup against Mexico, Croatia and Brazil.