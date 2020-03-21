Reports: Messi contract a Barcelona priority as Neymar says yes

Barcelona have reportedly made the offer of a new contract for superstar Lionel Messi a top priority.

Lionel Messi’s contract is said to be a priority for Barcelona, who have also received good news on the Neymar front.

Messi has a deal until 2021 with the LaLiga giants, but can leave for free at the end of the season.

If Barca can get that done, it looks like Neymar also wants a return to Camp Nou.

A renewal for Messi is a prime concern for Barcelona, according to AS.

Messi is top of the to-do list for Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu despite economic problems facing several clubs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the cover of Sport says Neymar wants to return to Barca and is ready to put pressure on Paris Saint-Germain to get his wish.

