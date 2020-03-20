Coronavirus: Lionel Messi takes part in toilet roll challenge

Lionel Messi showed off his skills amid LaLiga’s hiatus due to coronavirus.

Lionel Messi’s ability to control a toilet roll is better than most with a football…

LaLiga and most sports across the globe have stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With sport on hiatus and people encouraged to stay home, an idea has emerged to pass the time – the toilet roll challenge.

Barcelona superstar Messi took part and the six-time Ballon d’Or winner showed off his skills.

Globally, more than 10,000 people have died from almost 245,000 cases.