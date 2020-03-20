Coronavirus: Joining in with the Leganes ‘stay at home’ training session

With teams and media across the world encouraged to work from home, two Stats Perform writers joined in with a Leganes fitness session.

The coronavirus pandemic might have called a halt to most of the world of sport, but for teams and athletes across the globe keeping fit remains essential.

As part of Spain’s ‘I’m staying at home’ social media campaign to limit all unnecessary travel, Leganes have been streaming their daily fitness sessions with coach Pol Lorente.

Each morning, the LaLiga club post a reminder about the session start time – usually 11:00 local time (10:00 GMT) – and the basic equipment you need to take part. On Thursday, that comprised two bottles of water, a resistance band, and a chair.

Via Twitch channel harrypottercdleganes – Pol does bear something of a resemblance to the fictional wizard – viewers can then watch the daily workout and take part as best they can.

Two Stats Perform news writers decided to give it a go and, as you can see in the footage below, a bit of work lies ahead before they can declare themselves fit for the rest of the season…

Due to the lockdown, @CDLeganes_en have been streaming their fitness training sessions online So, all on the name of @OmnisportNews content, @JoeWright004 and I joined in… And filmed it pic.twitter.com/acg3A1IFfy — Ryan Benson (@RyanRyanBenson) March 19, 2020