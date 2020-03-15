Ezequiel Garay has confirmed he has tested positive for coronavirus but says he feels “very well”.

Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay has become the first La Liga player to confirm he has contracted coronavirus.

The defender, who was due to miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament last month, made the announcement on Instagram on Sunday but said he feels “very well”.

LaLiga is currently at the start of a two-matchweek break while the Spanish government is set to declare a 15-day national lockdown on Monday in an attempt to fight the pandemic.

Garay wrote: “It is clear I have started 2020 badly.”

“I have tested positive for coronavirus but feel very well. Now it only remains to pay attention to the health authorities and, for now, be isolated.”

Garay, 33, started 17 LaLiga games for Valencia this season and four in the Champions League.

Albert Celades’ team are seventh in the Spanish top-flight, four points adrift of fourth-placed Real Sociedad. Their Champions League adventure came to an end last week with an 8-4 aggregate defeat to Atalanta.