La Liga round-up: Barcelona go top after shock Real Madrid loss, Atletico fail to enter top-four

Real Madrid’s surprise loss at Real Betis which allowed Barcelona to regain top spot was the biggest La Liga headline of the week. FOX Sports Asia rounds up the top-of-the-table and more from the Spanish top-flight’s latest set of fixtures.

Barcelona go top after shock Madrid result

Real Madrid’s El Clasico win had supposedly got their campaign back on track. Ahead of their Champions League second-leg tie against Manchester City, it was thought as the win that would give them the confidence to go the extra mile not only domestically, but also in Europe. Who could have guessed it would be Real Betis who would undo all the hard work?

After Real Madrid fell behind, Karim Benzema’s penalty made it 1-1 and the game looked set to be heading for a draw. Only until former Barcelona striker Cristian Tello decided to do his old club a huge favour and scored an 82nd-minute winner. All the confidence generated by the El Clasico victory suddenly seems to have vanished and Barcelona’s late win over Real Sociedad ensured they finished the week on top of the standings.

Atletico Madrid miss chance to enter the top-four

Atletico Madrid’s 2-2 draw against Sevilla was big in terms of entertainment but also represented a missed opportunity. Alvaro Morata’s 32nd-minute penalty and a Joao Felix goal just four minutes after meant Atletico were in pole position to claim a victory after falling behind in the 19th minute.

After watching their Champions League first-leg heroics against Liverpool, one would reasonably have backed Atletico to hang on to a one-goal lead but Sevilla drew level two minutes before the break after being awarded a penalty via VAR. Diego Simeone’s side went all out for a winner but Sevilla keeper Tomas Vaclik had other plans as he made some key stops to ensure no further goals were scored. Atletico would have moved into third with a win but are now fifth with 45 points, while Sevilla are just two points ahead with 47.

Goalkeeper Diego Lopez sent off as Espanyol go from bad to worse

Espanyol’s season keeps getting worse and it was no different for them in the latest match-day. The team have won only 4 fixtures out of their 27 so far and are languishing at the bottom of the table – their latest loss coming against Osasuna.

Roberto Torres scored what turned out to be the winner from the penalty spot. The ultimate embarrassment for Espanyol came in the 83rd minute, however, when goalkeeper Diego Lopez was sent off for handling the ball outside the area. A mandatory three-match ban will follow, meaning Espanyol’s already difficult survival job just got a whole lot harder.

Real Sociedad’s free-kick wall goes viral

Lionel Messi has been the stand-out free-kick taker in world football over the past couple of seasons and Real Sociedad came up with a rather curious free-kick wall to defend against the Argentine in their latest encounter.

Sociedad used only a three-man wall, with player’s on either post and filled up the box with the rest of their players. Messi, as a result, was left with nowhere to shoot and the free-kick ended up being cleared by one of the opposition players. Despite Barcelona ultimately winning courtesy Messi’s penalty, Sociedad’s tactic went viral soon after the game as another example of the lengths opponents go to keep the Argentine at bay.