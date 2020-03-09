Zinedine Zidane claims defeat vs Real Betis was Real Madrid’s worst game of the season

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has claimed that 2-1 La Liga defeat to Real Betis on Sunday was their worst game of the season. Madrid had the opportunity of leaving arch-rivals Barcelona behind with a win but they couldn’t even manage a point.

Betis opened the scoring through Sidnei in the 40th minute but Karim Benzema equalised just before the half-time whistle. However, Madrid failed to assert their authority in the second half and through Cristian Tello’s goal, Betis managed to gain all three points.

After the match, Zidane accepted the defeat and took all the blame for the defeat. He even claimed that his side didn’t deserve to win.

“We didn’t get anything today, and I’m to blame for it. I have to look at what happened; we’re going to fight the league to the end,” Zidane said post-match.

“I am with my players till death. I am responsible here. We will analyse what happened and move on.

“We played badly, many mistakes. We lacked everything, play, possession, aggression, our worst game of the season. Didn’t deserve to win. We can’t be happy. We started badly, and could not correct it. I’ve no explanation at the moment, we just lacked a bit of everything.

“I am to blame as motivation, This is my responsibility. We didn’t generate anything today. We’ve lacked everything, especially ball possession, we never lose so many balls, that’s been our main problem tonight.”