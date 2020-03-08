As he spoke about his future, Zinedine Zidane admitted that he cannot offer any guarantees over his future as manager of Real Madrid, while also playing down rumours that said that he is close to joining Juventus as Maurizio Sarri’s replacement.

In case you do not remember, Zidane enjoyed a memorable spell in Serie A with Juventus in his playing days before being signed by Real Madrid where he soon became a legend.

And over the past few days, speculation had surfaced regarding the former FIFA World Cup winner possibly retracing those steps, with the Bianconeri said to be mulling over replacing their current boss Sarri with him.

And ahead of Real Madrid’s upcoming La Liga game against Real Betis, Zidane said that there is no substance to those reports at present.

“No, no… no one has contacted me and I don’t know anything,” he said, before adding:

“You know what it’s like, people say a lot of things.”

But the former France international also added that he himself is not yet clear about his future.

“It’s not like that. Knowing what comes next doesn’t exist,” he went on.

“I feel supported by the club, yes, that’s clear. The people that work here, we’re all pulling in the same direction.”

“But after all that, I know how this works. I’m the coach of Real Madrid today but tomorrow that could change.”

