The Coronavirus is undoubtedly one of the most-discussed topics across the world these days, and with the situation getting worse with each day especially in Europe, it is not surprising that Zinedine Zidane, the manager of Real Madrid has also broken his silence on the issue.

“There are a lot of people telling us what we need to do and we place our trust in those who know about it. That’s all I can say on it,” Zidane said, before adding:

“The instructions are things that you too can tell your son, like how to wash your hands. It’s pretty negative, there’s no denying that.”

“Unfortunately it’s a virus that’s around at the moment, people are scared of it, we don’t know exactly what’s going on and that’s why it’s important to have information from the doctors and people in the know,” he went on

“Knowing that at some point we won’t play a game isn’t good because we’ll have prepared for it. We’re seeing it in France and Italy and it could happen in Spain,” the 47-year-old former FIFA World Cup winner added further, before concluding:

“We have to do what we’re being told.”

Currently at second place in the La Liga just two points behind arch-rivals Barcelona, Real Madrid have a chance to overtake them on the points table on Sunday night, when they will take on Real Betis.

Eden Hazard, Dani Carvajal, Isco and Nacho are expected to miss the game due to various injuries and illnesses.

Quotes via Managing Madrid.