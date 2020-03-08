Frenkie gives us a lot – Quique Setien praises Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong was backed by Barcelona coach Quique Setien after Saturday’s win over Real Sociedad.

Barcelona coach Quique Setien insisted he was happy with Frenkie de Jong’s form, but said the LaLiga giants were perhaps asking for too much from the midfielder.

De Jong has faced some criticism for his performances since arriving at the club from Ajax for a reported €75million ahead of this season.

The midfielder, who has scored two goals and provided three assists in 37 games this season, played 90 minutes in Barca’s 1-0 LaLiga win over Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Asked about De Jong afterwards, Setien said he was satisfied with the 22-year-old Netherlands international.

“I see Frenkie in quite a good place,” he told a news conference.

“This doesn’t just apply to Frenkie, but if you analyse all the players down to fine detail you’ll always see some things that certain players can improve on, or every player can. Some decisions can have an impact on the game. As long as it’s a good technical decision, that’s what’s important. That sometimes happens where a decision can be the wrong one or not.

“Frenkie gives us a lot. He helps us out a great deal. It’s true that perhaps we might ask a little bit too much from him, as we demand excellence from our players and it’s never easy when you’re facing a team like we did [on Saturday]. It’s not easy at all.

“Our players’ characteristics are not really designed for an intense high press compared to Real Sociedad and that’s what we struggled with and when they managed to play to their strengths they made us suffer. But that also happened to them.

“At the end of the day, in general I am happy with how the team played and how Frenkie played.”

Barcelona moved top of the LaLiga table, two points clear of rivals Real Madrid, who visit Real Betis on Sunday.